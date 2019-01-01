Senate grills prison director on Epstein death

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:30 PM PT — Tuesday, November 19, 2019

The FBI is investigating if a criminal enterprise was involved in Jeffrey Epstein’s death. On Tuesday, senators on Capitol Hill grilled the Director of the Federal Bureau of Prisons about how Epstein was able to commit suicide — as he was such a high profile figure.

Doctor Kathleen Sawyer wasn’t able to reveal much about the investigation, as it is ongoing. However, she claimed either a group of people were involved in Epstein’s death or a major malfunction occurred, which allowed him to take his own life.

Since his death in August, speculation has mounted and many are questioning whether Epstein’s death should be classified as a suicide.

“Christmas ornaments, drywall and Jerry Epstein — name three things that don’t hang themselves,” stated Senator John Kennedy. “That’s what the American people think and they deserve some answers.”

Doctor Sawyer said she has yet to see any evidence that suggests Epstein did not kill himself.