Trending

Senate GOP campaign arm announces $23M fundraising haul in Q1

HIALEAH, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 05: Florida governor and Republican senatorial candidate Rick Scott addresses the crowd as he attends a Get out the Vote Rally at AmeriKooler on November 05, 2018 in Hialeah, Florida. Governor Scott is facing off against Sen. Bill Nelson (D-FL) on election day. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

HIALEAH, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 05: Sen. Rick Scott addressed the crowd on November 05, 2018 in Hialeah, Florida.  (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 8:03 PM PT – Tuesday, April 13, 2021

An organization dedicated to getting Republicans elected to the Senate raised more than $20 million in the first quarter.

Florida Sen. Rick Scott (R), who chairs the National Republican Senatorial Committee, announced the amount on Tuesday. He partly attributed the amount to robust digital fundraising.

The group brought in more than $8 million in March alone, outpacing the more than $6 million raised in February.

The sum of money raised by the group is more compared to the amount raised during the same period in 2017 and 2019. This suggests the NRSC’s finances weren’t effected by corporate threats of boycotts directed at lawmakers who objected to the 2020 election results.

MORE NEWS: CNN’s Gupta Breaks From Network Stance, Says COVID Could Come From Lab

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE