Senate GOP campaign arm announces $23M fundraising haul in Q1

UPDATED 8:03 PM PT – Tuesday, April 13, 2021

An organization dedicated to getting Republicans elected to the Senate raised more than $20 million in the first quarter.

Florida Sen. Rick Scott (R), who chairs the National Republican Senatorial Committee, announced the amount on Tuesday. He partly attributed the amount to robust digital fundraising.

The @NRSC is heading into Q2 with more than $12 million cash on hand and some big accomplishments this quarter! 💰 Q1 total raised: $23.1 million

💰 March total raised: $8.34 million

✅ paid off all of the debt from the previous cyclehttps://t.co/j8bdBxYyGl — Rick Scott (@ScottforFlorida) April 13, 2021

The group brought in more than $8 million in March alone, outpacing the more than $6 million raised in February.

The sum of money raised by the group is more compared to the amount raised during the same period in 2017 and 2019. This suggests the NRSC’s finances weren’t effected by corporate threats of boycotts directed at lawmakers who objected to the 2020 election results.