Senate GOP addresses concerns over Democrat attempt to revive Build Back Better

Senate Republicans are addressing concerns over a potential attempt by Democrats to revive their Build Back Better agenda. While speaking to the press Tuesday, GOP leadership addressed the matter while asserting their colleagues on the left are attempting to solve the economic crisis by spending more money.

“We’ve got rampant, runaway inflation,” stated Senate Minority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.). “The American people are paying the price and what is the Democrat prescription? To double down, to spend more and to tax more.”

The alleged new spending package could supposedly cut the initial cost by $1 trillion and aims to focus on health care costs and energy. However, this would require raising taxes, which would primarily hit business owners and corporations.

“Now they want to pour fuel on the flames by making it more likely that we go into a recession by raising taxes on all of these businesses,” explained Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). “The vast majority of businesses in America, which will only cause them to reduce the number of employees.”

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), who was said by Democrats to have killed the bill last year, has reportedly been in talks with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) recently. Democrats are looking at reducing the cost of prescription drugs within the revised package, which is a priority Manchin supports. However, Sen. Thune said Democrats real “prescription” won’t benefit the American people.

“We’re talking about higher taxes on the American people, higher taxes on businesses, higher prices and lower wages,” stressed the South Dakota Republican. “That’s the Democrat prescription.”

According to reports, Democrats hope to pass the revised bill before September by using the budget reconciliation process. However, Republicans are worried there could be long lasting effects if a spending package like this is passed.

“The American people have had enough,” Thune stated. “And I hope there are a couple of wise Democrats who will sink this really bad idea and make sure that we don’t go down a path that leads to even more economic tumult the American people are already feeling.”