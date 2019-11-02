Senate eyes search result transparency bill

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 5:05 PM PT — Saturday, November 2, 2019

Senate lawmakers are pushing for more transparency regarding the way Americans obtain their information online. The Filter Bubble Transparency Act would require internet search engines to disclose the fact they’re using algorithms to filter results. Senator John Thune filed the bipartisan legislation bill on Thursday.

It's increasingly clear what internet platforms do to keep our attention online. My bill requires users to be notified when the results they see are based on data that's collected about them, and it requires an option for users to view unaltered results. https://t.co/P2FPEDeu3h — Senator John Thune (@SenJohnThune) November 1, 2019

The bill would also promote more user choice by providing people with an option to receive fewer filtered results. The move is prompted by criticisms that online and social media results are altered.

Senator Thune has been a proponent for transparency in this regard. He voiced his stance to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg last year.

“I’m not convinced that Facebook’s users have the information they need to make meaningful choices,” stated Thune. “In the past, many of my colleagues on both sides of the aisle have been willing to defer to tech companies’ efforts to regulate themselves – this may be changing.”

If passed, the Federal Trade Commission would be put in charge of enforcing the legislation. However, there’s no set plan for the bill to be taken up by the upper chamber just yet.