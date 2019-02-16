Senate Democrats block infanticide bill

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:36 AM PT — Tuesday, February 26, 2019

The Senate has blocked a measure aimed at punishing doctors, who fail to provide medical care to a child that is born after an attempted abortion.

Democrats voted against the ‘Born Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act’ on Monday along a 53-to-44 vote. The bill would require health care professionals to exercise the same quality of care to a child who survives an abortion as any other life. Opponents of the bill said it amounted to an attack against abortion rights, and prevented doctors from using their own judgment.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell wanted to put Democrats on the record over the issue after Virginia Governor Ralph Northam voiced his support for infanticide.

“This bill would make clear that in the United States of America in the year 2019 the medical professionals on-hand, when a baby is born alive, need to maintain their basic ethical and professional responsibilities to that newborn,” stated McConnell.

Three Democrats joined Republicans in the vote, including Senator Bob Casey, Senator Joe Manchin and Senator Doug Jones. Meanwhile, every Democrat who has announced a 2020 presidential bid voted no.

Meanwhile, President Trump took aim at Senate Democrats for voting against the infanticide bill.

In a tweet late Monday, the president called the left’s position on abortion “so extreme” that this will be remembered as one of the most shocking votes in history. The president went on to say despite both sides failing to come to a consensus, one thing they should all agree on is “protecting the lives of innocent babies.”