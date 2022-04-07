Trending

Senate confirms Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve on Supreme Court

President Joe Biden and Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson watch as the Senate votes on her confirmation from the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, April 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

UPDATED 12:54 PM PT – Thursday, April 7, 2022

The Senate confirms Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson in a historic bipartisan vote making her the first African American woman to serve on the court.

Jackson was approved in a 53-to-47 vote Thursday with all Democrats voting for the judge as well as Republican senators Mitt Romney (R-Utah), Lisa Murkowski (R-Ark.) and Susan Collins (R-Maine). The vote caps a nomination process that began earlier this year when Biden tapped Jackson to fill the seat of retiring Justice Stephen Breyer.

Jackson notably faced criticism over her work as a public defender as well as sentencing decisions on the federal bench. She will join the court after Justice Stephen Breyer’s retirement in the summer.

