Senate confirms Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to serve on Supreme Court

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:54 PM PT – Thursday, April 7, 2022

The Senate confirms Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson in a historic bipartisan vote making her the first African American woman to serve on the court.

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson has been confirmed as the next Supreme Court Justice. pic.twitter.com/A27Onkeljd — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 7, 2022

Jackson was approved in a 53-to-47 vote Thursday with all Democrats voting for the judge as well as Republican senators Mitt Romney (R-Utah), Lisa Murkowski (R-Ark.) and Susan Collins (R-Maine). The vote caps a nomination process that began earlier this year when Biden tapped Jackson to fill the seat of retiring Justice Stephen Breyer.

Judge Jackson’s confirmation was a historic moment for our nation. We’ve taken another step toward making our highest court reflect the diversity of America. She will be an incredible Justice, and I was honored to share this moment with her. pic.twitter.com/K8SAh25NL5 — President Biden (@POTUS) April 7, 2022

Jackson notably faced criticism over her work as a public defender as well as sentencing decisions on the federal bench. She will join the court after Justice Stephen Breyer’s retirement in the summer.