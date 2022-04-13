Senate candidate TImken says it’s time to balance the budget like Ohio families do

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:20 PM PT – Wednesday, April 13, 2022

Ohio Senate candidate Jane Timken released a new ad in which she blamed President Joe Biden for the massive increase in inflation. In the ad, which was released Wednesday, the Republican said said Biden’s policies have hurt families across the US.

Timken believes that the best way to solve the problem is to balance the budget just like, she asserted, Ohio families must do.

“Now everything from groceries to gas to meals with our families costs more,” she stated. “I’m Trump conservative Jane Timken and in the Senate, I’ll stop Biden’s socialist agenda and runaway inflation. It’s time for Congress to balance the budget, just like families in Ohio do.”

This comes as polls in the Republican primary show Timken with single digit support with businessman Mike Gibbons and former Ohio Treasurer Josh Mandel leading the pack.

Former President Donald Trump has not endorsed in the race and the primary is at the beginning of May.