Sen. Warren grilled about Native American claims

UPDATED 7:37 AM PT — Tuesday, March 5, 2019

2020 Democrat hopeful Elizabeth Warren recently addressed her controversial claim of Native American ancestry when she applied for a law license in Texas back in 1986.

The Massachusetts senator was drilled with questions in a new interview about why she checked boxes saying she was a minority.

Shortly before launching her 2020 bid, she apologized for claiming Native American heritage. This came less than a year after she published results of a DNA test in a scrutinized attempt to prove her ancestry.

Warren said she was influenced by her family’s stories when she decided to check the boxes.

“Based on what I learned growing up and the fact that I love my family, decades ago I sometimes identified as Native American,” she stated. “I shouldn’t have done it, I’m not a person of color, I am not a citizen of a tribe, but what I try to do is be a goof friend to Native Americans.”

Warren also touted a bill she’s backing, which would permit federal dollars to be used for housing on reservations.