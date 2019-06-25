Sen. Warren celebrates birthday at Planned Parenthood, sparks backlash

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:03 AM PT — Tuesday, June 25, 2019

2020 candidate Elizabeth Warren raised eyebrows by celebrating her birthday with a day of festivities provided by Planned Parenthood.

Video of the event was released by South Carolina’ Planned Parenthood Director Yasmin Radjy. Warren was joined by fellow 2020 candidate Kirsten Gillibrand, who can be seen in the video leading the group in song.

Elizabeth Warren celebrates her birthday with the leaders of Planned Parenthood. The same people who millions of babies from having a birthday even SING HAPPY BIRTHDAY to her! The irony is STAGGERING!!https://t.co/YaRm3rHTwV pic.twitter.com/S6bf1OFTth — LifeNews.com (@LifeNewsHQ) June 24, 2019

Warren later tweeted her thanks to the Planned Parenthood branch, which led Twitter users to point out the irony of holding a birthday celebration with the nation’s largest abortion provider.

The organization, which has its roots in eugenics, ends the lives of more than 300-,000 unborn children each year, and abortion activists working for Planned Parenthood are no strangers to using birthdays to push their cause. In 2017 they used Vice President Mike Pence’s birthday to boost donations for their cause by having their supporters donate in his name.

It's this guy's birthday! Send @mike_pence well wishes today by donating to Planned Parenthood in his name. Txt 41444; 58pence #IStandWithPP pic.twitter.com/7wbyGpgvj5 — Planned Parenthood Advocates for DC, MD & NoVa (@PPADMV) June 7, 2017

Warren herself is known for taking extreme stances on abortion as a strong critic of the Hyde Amendment. She supports federal taxpayer money going toward the procedure.