Sen. Warner: Appropriate to keep Capitol Hill security precautions in place

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 2:40 PM PT – Sunday, February 28, 2021

Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.) said security protections on Capitol Hill should remain in place following the violent demonstrations on January 6.

In an interview on Sunday, Warner said it is appropriate officials keep the security precautions in place at least through the State of the Union. Warner added as long as valid intelligence of threat continues to exist, so should the enhanced security.

This came days after after Acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman warned of a pending bomb threat at an upcoming event.

“We know that members of the militia groups that were present on January 6 have stated their desires that they want to blow up the Capitol and kill as many members as possible with a direct nexus to the State of the Union, which we know that date has not been identified,” Pittman stated.

She went on to say Capitol Police will “maintain its enhanced and robust security posture” until the vulnerabilities are addressed.