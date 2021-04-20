Trending

Sen. Tuberville: Biden infrastructure plan is a ‘farce’

WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 25: Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) appears during a hearing to examine United States Special Operations Command and United States Cyber Command in review of the Defense Authorization Request for fiscal year 2022 and the Future Years Defense Program, on Capitol Hill on March 25, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Andrew Harnik-Pool/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED  9:50 AM PT – Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) said the Biden administration’s infrastructure plan is a farce.

Tuberville slammed the massive $2 trillion proposal while speaking on the Senate floor Monday.

The Republican senator said calling what the Democrats are pushing an infrastructure plan is an insult to the English language. He and other Republicans have criticized the proposal for its large price tag and for including items that are unrelated to infrastructure.

Tuberville called on lawmakers to be forthcoming and call the proposal what it really is.

“This proposal is simply the Green New Deal in disguise,” Tuberville explained. “They need to disguise it because the actual infrastructure improvement is popular. The Green New Deal is not.”

The senator went on to say Biden wants to implement the largest federal tax increase since the early 90s to pay for his plan. This would undo the economic growth spurred by the 2017 tax cuts introduced by the Trump administration.

