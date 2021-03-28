Sen. Toomey: Common ground gun control can be found in commercial background checks

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:15 PM PT – Sunday, March 28, 2021

Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) said Democrats are making a “shameful attempt” to ruin the function of the Senate by seeking to eliminate the filibuster.

In an interview on Sunday, Toomey noted how “ridiculous” it is that two years ago Democrats universally supported the filibuster, but now it’s apparently racist.

He noted the current gun control bills that passed the House wouldn’t have 50 votes in the Senate even if the filibuster was gone. The Pennsylvania lawmaker said common ground can be found in background checks on commercial sales.

“You’re not going to get to 60 votes with legislation that requires when a father wants to sell his gun to his son to have to get a background check, ” Toomey said. “So, I still think the best way to do this is focus on commercial sales.”

Toomey famously supported bipartisan background check legislation that failed to pass the filibuster twice in 2013 and 2015.

