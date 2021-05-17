Sen. Tommy Tuberville takes aim at DHS Secy Alejandro Mayorkas

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:25 PM PT – Monday, May 17, 2021

Alabama Sen. Tommy Tuberville is criticizing the Biden Administration’s weak reaction to the massive influx of illegal immigrants over the last few months.

In a recent interview, the Republican discussed his trip to McAllen, Texas where he experienced first hand the amount of migrants flooding into the country. He specifically blasted Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for seemingly not taking the crisis seriously.

Tuberville’s comments come shortly after introducing the Empowering Law Enforcement Act. If passed, the bill would give local and state law enforcement more power to arrest and hold those who enter the U.S. illegally and commit crimes.

If the the likes of Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, and Chuck Schumer are not going to protect our borders WE HAVE to empower our state and local officers to do so.https://t.co/LTYTsRsRlT — Tommy Tuberville (@TTuberville) May 14, 2021

The senator has been on a tear against the administration in recent days, speaking out strongly on the Senate floor.

“One of Joe Biden’s first moves was to signal to the world that America’s borders are open. The result: absolute chaos,” said Tuberville. He has insisted the burden of the administration’s policies land on the shoulders of the American people.

As it currently stands, if Immigration and Customs Enforcement detains someone, they have 180 days before they must release them back into the country no matter what crime has been committed.

Tuberville’s bill would grant state and local law enforcement the ability to carry out immigration laws and provide more flexibility to detain potentially violent criminals crossing the border.