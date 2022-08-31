Sen. Tom Cotton, Morgan Ortagus deride Biden policies

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:14 AM PT – Wednesday, August 31, 2022

As Joe Biden is launching his tour to tout his so-called “achievements” ahead of the midterms, GOP officials are pointing to several disasters seen in the past year and a half of Biden’s reign.

During an interview Tuesday, former Trump State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus touched on the crisis of illegal immigration as she toured the southern border. What Ortagus is seeing is the emboldening of drug cartels and human smugglers, who are transporting migrants with near impunity and making billions-of-dollars along the way.

She lamented many of the women and children that come through the southern border are raped or assaulted at some point in their journey to America. Ortagus went on to say the mainstream media and Democrat Party are keeping their heads in the sand about immigration issues, while promoting an unrealistic image of open border policies.

“Well and this is why the President still has not been here…it’s shameful, right?” she asked. “You can argue about the role of government in many ways. I think something that Republicans and Democrats at least used to agree on is that the role of government is to protect the United States, to protect her citizens and that includes protecting our border. And there’s no good reason why Biden has not been down here.”

Conservative women were on the border today with a message to the Biden Administration: stop the war on Latina women and secure the border! pic.twitter.com/5yArbXvuQh — Morgan Ortagus (@MorganOrtagus) August 30, 2022

Additionally, GOP Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton is sounding the alarm on the Biden border crisis while calling it a national crisis. He has pointed to reports saying 2 million migrants are flooding the US and hundreds of thousands of Americans are dying from fentanyl overdoses. Cotton stressed that those states show border security is not just a problem for border states.

In light of the open border policies espoused by the Democrat Party, the Republican said he’s confident Americans will use the power of the ballot box to change America’s approach to immigration.

“Every state is a border state and every town is a border town,” he stated. “… Everywhere I go, people are appalled that the Democrats have basically stopped enforcing and protecting our border. In fact, as you say, they are rewarding and encouraging people to cross the border.”

Meanwhile, Cotton derided Joe Biden for bailing out student loan borrowers who cannot pay off their debt, calling his move last week unconstitutional. He pointed out that those who are likely paying for Biden’s program are small business owners and regular Americans who didn’t even go to college.

“Those who didn’t go to college, who went to work and who maybe started a job, built a landscape business or pest control business — they aren’t going to benefit from this,” Cotton asserted. “Men and women who went to college as a waitress or a bartender, who paid their way through. People who joined the Army for the GI bill, served overseas for three, four five years and used the GI bill to go to school. People who took out their loans and repaid those loans or people’s parents who worked hard, maybe worked two jobs or picked up extra shifts to send their kids through college. None of those are going to benefit from this student loan bail out. Finally, I’d like to add there’s a strong whiff of corruption here.”

Meanwhile, both Ortagus and Cotton are touting the new generation of conservative congressional candidates that want to make a change to the political establishment. They said congressmembers like Mike Gallagher, Mayra Flores and candidates looking to represent their communities will help rally Americans behind the GOP and help create a red wave come November.