Sen. Tom Carper announces bill to give D.C. statehood

WASHINGTON, DC – MAY 20: Senator Tom Carper, (D-DE) and ranking member of the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee, speaks during a hearing, May 20, 2020 on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Al Drago-Pool/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 1:15 PM PT – Wednesday, January 27, 2021

Sen. Tom Carper (D-Del.) recently introduced a bill aimed at making Washington, D.C. a state. He took to Twitter Wednesday to discuss his efforts to “give the over 700,000 D.C. residents a voice, vote and full representation in Congress.”

The so-called ‘Washington D.C. Admissions Act‘ has received support from several members of the Democrat Party. However, Republicans are concerned making D.C. a state might place two more Democrats in the Senate.

Democrats would need at least 60 votes in the upper chamber to pass the proposal, but they may only need a simple majority if the filibuster is abolished.

