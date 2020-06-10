Sen. Tim Scott: Chokeholds ‘a policy whose time has come and gone’

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:25 PM PT — Sunday, June 14, 2020

According to GOP Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.), the chokehold is a policy whose time has “come and gone.” On Sunday, he confirmed Congress and the president are looking to end the practice through different measures.

During an interview, Scott was asked if there should be a federal standard on when use of force is required and when it isn’t.

The lawmaker has said he’s unsure if a standard like that could even be codified in to law. Instead, he proposed finding the best use of practical force around the country.

“There are other aspects we can be more clear on, like the chokehold. This is a policy whose time has come and gone. We try to tackle that on the local level, the House policy tackles that on the state level and I think the president’s looking at a national perspective on that from this executive order.” – Tim Scott, U.S. Senator

He reiterated the need to discern what it looks like to have effective policies that lead to better outcomes in those “intense split-second decisions.”