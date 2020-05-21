Sen. Tim Scott: 3 more arrests to go in Floyd killing

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:25 AM PT — Sunday, May 31, 2020

GOP Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) has called for the arrest of all officers involved in the killing of George Floyd. The conservative lawmaker took to Twitter Saturday and announced there are “three arrests to go.”

4 days later. Still three arrests to go. #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd https://t.co/laavzNKmvh — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) May 30, 2020

Former Officer Derek Chauvin has already been arrested and charged with third-degree murder. He was at the center of the incident and responsible for kneeling on Floyd’s neck.

All four of the officers were fired Tuesday, which Scott has called the right first move. However, the lawmaker and protesters are still calling for more.

“I feel like it needs to be every officer involved, even the officer that was witnessing it happen in front of his face,” stated Scott. “Even though he didn’t physically commit the crime, even though he wasn’t there doing it, you are watching a man lose his life.”

In the meantime, protests have swept across the U.S. in response to the brutal incident.