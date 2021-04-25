Trending

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito supports Sen. Scott’s police reform proposal

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 11: Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), speaks during a roundtable discussion with the Senate Foreign Relations Subcommittee on the U.S. strategy for implementing the The Women, Peace, and Security Act," on Capitol Hill on June 11, 2019 in Washington, DC. U.S. With this legislation, the U.S. hopes to increase women's leadership in political and civil life by ensuring that women are empowered and have the resources needed to participate in political processes including preventing and resolving conflict negotiations (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV). (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 10:35 AM PT – Sunday, April 25, 2021

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) weighed in on the police reform debate on Capitol Hill. In an interview Sunday, Moore Capito said she supports Sen. Tim Scott’s (R-S.C.)’s efforts to bring forward a balanced bill.

Scott recently said lawmakers are focusing on a handful of issues, like ending qualified immunity, a federal ban on chokeholds, and no-knock warrants. Moore Capito said Scott has been across the aisle, and she believes “the time is now,” as there is a real desire to get legislation on the matter done and done right.

She added, qualified immunity is a hot-button issue right now.

“I think the way that Senator Scott has formulated some revisions to qualified immunity is on the table right now,” Moore Capito said. “I know he is in active negotiations on this piece.”

Moore Capito said she likes what Scott has presented and believes it should be part of any justice bill that gets passed. The senator went on to say, it is important to keep police recruitment up to maintain a core part of the U.S. government: Law enforcement that keeps Americans safe.

