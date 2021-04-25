Sen. Shelley Moore Capito supports Sen. Scott’s police reform proposal

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 10:35 AM PT – Sunday, April 25, 2021

Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) weighed in on the police reform debate on Capitol Hill. In an interview Sunday, Moore Capito said she supports Sen. Tim Scott’s (R-S.C.)’s efforts to bring forward a balanced bill.

Scott recently said lawmakers are focusing on a handful of issues, like ending qualified immunity, a federal ban on chokeholds, and no-knock warrants. Moore Capito said Scott has been across the aisle, and she believes “the time is now,” as there is a real desire to get legislation on the matter done and done right.

Republican Sen. Shelley Moore Capito says she supports her colleague Sen. Tim Scott's efforts on police reform saying that "the time is now." #CNNSOTU pic.twitter.com/lcud8R2EzA — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) April 25, 2021

She added, qualified immunity is a hot-button issue right now.

“I think the way that Senator Scott has formulated some revisions to qualified immunity is on the table right now,” Moore Capito said. “I know he is in active negotiations on this piece.”

Moore Capito said she likes what Scott has presented and believes it should be part of any justice bill that gets passed. The senator went on to say, it is important to keep police recruitment up to maintain a core part of the U.S. government: Law enforcement that keeps Americans safe.