Sen. Scott: We need opportunity society, not woke supremacists

UPDATED 7:10 PM PT – Thursday, March 25, 2021

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) is ramping up criticism of far-left ideas and what he calls, the “woke supremacy” forming in the U.S.

“Listening to my friends on the left about wokeism, I just fundamentally disagree with their approach to solving the problems of our nation,” Scott explained. “We have problems, but let’s not add wokeism to the list of problems.”

Scott said far-left “woke supremacists” are attacking and attempting to silence everyone who disagrees with them. He pointed out far-left activists are stirring division, mistrust and hatred in the American society.

“Virtue signaling is one of the worst concepts for real justice I’ve seen, and having the right clothing on, the right garb on, should not make me feel better about what you, or anyone else has done to me,” Scott stated.

The senator went on to say the cesspool of divisive virtue signaling and woke mandates will lead America to self destruction. He is calling for the creation of the “opportunity society” instead.