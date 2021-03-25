Trending

Sen. Scott: We need opportunity society, not woke supremacists

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 17: Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) is joined by fellow Republican lawmakers for a news conference to unveil the GOP's legislation to address racial disparities in law enforcement at the U.S. Capitol June 17, 2020 in Washington, DC. Scott, the Senate's lone black Republican, lead the effort to write the Just and Unifying Solutions to Invigorate Communities Everywhere (JUSTICE) Act, which discourages the use of chokeholds, requires police departments to release more information on use of force and no-knock warrants, and encourages body cameras and better training. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

UPDATED 7:10 PM PT – Thursday, March 25, 2021

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) is ramping up criticism of far-left ideas and what he calls, the “woke supremacy” forming in the U.S.

“Listening to my friends on the left about wokeism, I just fundamentally disagree with their approach to solving the problems of our nation,” Scott explained. “We have problems, but let’s not add wokeism to the list of problems.”

Scott said far-left “woke supremacists” are attacking and attempting to silence everyone who disagrees with them. He pointed out far-left activists are stirring division, mistrust and hatred in the American society.

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 07: Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., speaks during a Senate Health Education Labor and Pensions Committee hearing on new coronavirus tests on Capitol Hill May 7, 2020 in Washington DC. (Photo by Andrew Harnik - Pool/Getty Images)

“Virtue signaling is one of the worst concepts for real justice I’ve seen, and having the right clothing on, the right garb on, should not make me feel better about what you, or anyone else has done to me,” Scott stated.

The senator went on to say the cesspool of divisive virtue signaling and woke mandates will lead America to self destruction. He is calling for the creation of the “opportunity society” instead.

