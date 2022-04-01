Trending

Sen. Scott: Parents want a say in their children’s education

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 14: U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) speaks before a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee oversight hearing on the SEC on September 14, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Evelyn Hockstein-Pool/Getty Images)

U.S. Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) speaks before a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee oversight hearing on the SEC on September 14, 2021 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Evelyn Hockstein-Pool/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 9:30 AM PT – Friday, April 1, 2022

Sen. Tim Scott (S.C.-R) weighed in on the growing support for school choice. In an interview on Wednesday, the South Carolina lawmaker said the Democrat Party, specifically the progressive wing, has been wed to the labor unions more than they have to students, in turn, making Big Labor more important.

Scott then pointed to the more than $700 million these unions donate for Democrat re-election campaigns. He went on to say Republicans are “the party of parents” because they want to make sure parents are much more in charge of the education pathways for their kids.

Scott has notably called school choice the civil rights issue of this generation.

MORE NEWS: GOP Senators Pick Apart Biden’s Budget Proposal

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE