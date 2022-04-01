Sen. Scott: Parents want a say in their children’s education

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:30 AM PT – Friday, April 1, 2022

Sen. Tim Scott (S.C.-R) weighed in on the growing support for school choice. In an interview on Wednesday, the South Carolina lawmaker said the Democrat Party, specifically the progressive wing, has been wed to the labor unions more than they have to students, in turn, making Big Labor more important.

Scott then pointed to the more than $700 million these unions donate for Democrat re-election campaigns. He went on to say Republicans are “the party of parents” because they want to make sure parents are much more in charge of the education pathways for their kids.

The numbers are clear – parents want a say in their children’s education. It’s time we give power to parents and put kids, not labor unions, first. pic.twitter.com/FNmERfktiG — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) March 31, 2022

Scott has notably called school choice the civil rights issue of this generation.