Sen. Scott: Nation starving for more than platitudes

UPDATED 12:04 AM PT – Thursday, April 29, 2021

Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.) delivered the GOP response to Joe Biden’s address Wednesday night, expressing his skepticism that Biden will do all that he promised.

The South Carolina senator took no time to strike at the heart of Biden’s message.

“No matter how we voted, this was the pitch you just heard it again, but our nation is starving for more than empty platitudes,” Scott said. “We need policies in progress that bring us closer together, but three months in, the actions of [Joe Biden] and his party are pulling us further and further apart.”

Scott quickly developed a theme for his response: Lawmakers need to find common ground and the Democrats seem to have no intention to reach across the aisle.

“Infrastructure spending that shrinks our economy is not common sense, weakening our southern borders and creating a crisis is not compassionate,” Scott noted. “[Biden] is also abandoning principles he’s held for decades. Now, he says your tax dollars should fund abortions. He’s laying the groundwork to pack the Supreme Court. This is not common ground.”

Every American should watch this brilliant speech. "Hear me clearly. America is not a racist country. It’s backward to fight discrimination with different types of discrimination. It’s wrong to use our painful past to dishonestly shut down debates in the present." -Sen Tim Scott pic.twitter.com/lkfrJmr5iL — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) April 29, 2021

Furthermore, Scott refuted several claims Biden made during his speech, such as taking credit for successes against coronavirus or claiming he is striving for bipartisanship.

“This should be a joyful springtime for our nation,” Scott continued. “This administration inherited a tide already turned the coronavirus is on the run. Thanks to Operation Warp Speed in the Trump administration, our country is flooded with safe and effective vaccines. Thanks to our bipartisan work last year, job openings are rebounding.”

Scott then questioned: “Why do we feel so divided and anxious?”

“A nation with so much cause for hope should not feel so heavy,” the South Carolina senator stated. “A president who promised to bring us together should not be pushing agendas that tear us apart.”

He then worked to clarify the Republicans’ positions on many issues that Democrats have tried to use against them.

“Republicans support making it easier to vote and harder to cheat,” the Republican senator noted. “And so do the voters. Big majorities of Americans support early voting and big majorities support voter I.D., including African-Americans and Hispanics. Common sense makes common ground.”

Scott finished his remarks by painting a picture of true bipartisanship. He shared his optimism that Americans will overcome the trying times of the Biden administration.

“Our best future will not come from Washington schemes or socialist dreams, it will come from you, the American people, black, Hispanic, white and Asian, Republican and Democrat, brave police officers and black neighborhoods,” Scott concluded. “We are not adversaries. We are family. We are all in this together, and we get to live in the greatest country on Earth. The country where my grandfather in his 94 years saw his family go from cotton to Congress in one lifetime. So, I am more than hopeful. I am confident that our finest hour is yet to come.”