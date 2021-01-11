Sen. Scott confident GOP will take win back Senate in 2022

OAN Newsroom

January 11, 2021

GOP Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) is confident the party will win back the upper chamber in 2022. In an interview published Monday, he suggested Democrats are going to try to do many things the public doesn’t want over the next two years.

Scott went on to suggest Democrats will push for things like higher taxes, more regulation and defunding the police. He added, it’s going to define them and help the GOP win big in the next election cycle.

The Florida lawmaker shared a video online Sunday in which he broke down his point.

Scott said he’s going to work hard to recruit good Senate candidates amid several potential opportunities to flip seats in 2022.

