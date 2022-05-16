Sen. Scott: Biden must not give ‘Chinese puppet’ WHO sovereignty over Americans lives

OAN NEWSROOM

UPDATED 10:50 AM PT – Monday, May 16, 2022

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) warned cooperating with the World Health Organization may erode US national sovereignty. In a recent tweet, he noted that the WHO served as a political “puppet” to the Communist regime in China and suggested it helped cover up the origins of COVID.

The @WHO has served as a puppet for the Chinese Communist Party & helped Communist China cover up info on COVID-19. The Biden admin must NOT give this sham of a health agency national sovereignty over the U.S. & control over Americans' lives & health. https://t.co/mt4NtgOyxx — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) May 14, 2022

The Floridian then voiced, the WHO’s health advice has been discredited and the organization itself is a “sham” health agency. Sen. Scott consequently added, the organization must not have control over the health and lives of Americans.

“The Biden administration wants to control through fear and mandate, so the government is touching every part of your life,” said Scott. “I wont stand for it, Americans wont stand for it. They know that the order is an over reach of power. The nation should be free to make choices that they feel are in their best interests for their own health and of loved ones.”

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) echoed his colleagues remarks while also taking to Twitter recently. The Arkansas Republican called the health agency “corrupt,” while asserting it’s controlled by Chinese Communist Party.

The World Health Organization is corrupt and controlled by the Chinese Communist Party. The last thing the Biden Administration should do is give the @WHO authority over Americans. — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) May 16, 2022

The concern from GOP lawmakers comes as the World Health Assembly moves to create a global accord on pandemic response, which includes both prevention measures and preparedness actions. This would establish an intergovernmental negotiating body that would ultimately decide what measures are “deemed appropriate.”

Both Republican lawmakers urged against the Biden administration allowing WHO to have authority over Americans, especially with such a strong Chinese influence. This comes as the world’s second largest economy has continued to falter due to an ongoing zero-COVID lockdown strategy. It appears the GOP senators wish to avoid such turmoil on their own soil.