Sen. Schumer to lead group of Democrats in tour of migrant centers

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:08 AM PT – Friday, July 19, 2019

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is leading this weekend’s tour of migrant detention centers along the U.S.-Mexico border. While speaking from the Senate floor Thursday, Schumer said he will be joined by a group of roughly a dozen other Democrats to “investigate, inspect and evaluate” the conditions of those facilities.

This comes after Democrats toured centers in Texas earlier this month, where congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez came under fire for making several serious allegations without any proof.

Senator Schumer specifically commented on reports regarding Arizona’s detention centers, citing “inhumane” conditions such as overcrowding and sanitary issues.

“People have different views on immigration, we know that, but no one should want to see these kids treated so inhumanely — all they’re doing is fleeing for a better life,” stated the Senate minority leader. “We hope, desperately hope, that the conditions have improved over the last several weeks and we will certainly report to the American people and to the Senate on what we find.”

Vice President Mike Pence recently paid a visit to Customs and Border Protection (CBP) facilities as well, where he cast doubt on claims made by Democrats. He specifically targeted CNN by accusing it of cherry-picking certain videos of the centers and not giving the American people the “whole story.”