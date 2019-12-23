Sen. Schumer pushes for testimony of White House witnesses in Senate impeachment trial

OAN Newsroom

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer has continued to push for the testimony of top administration officials in the upcoming Senate impeachment trial. During a press conference Sunday, he called on President Trump to release documents and allow White House witnesses for what he called a “fair and honest trial.”

The Democrat lawmaker cited a newly released email from senior White House official Michael Duffey requesting the Pentagon hold off military aid to Ukraine. The email was reportedly sent hours after the president’s July 25th phone call with Ukraine’s leader.

“If there was ever an argument that we need Mr. Duffy to come testify, this is that information…this email is explosive,” said Schumer. “A top administration official, one that we requested, is saying stop the aid.”

Meanwhile, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) is pointing to the newly released government documents to defend the decision to withhold aid. He said concerns over corruption prompted the short delay, and also said President Trump wanted to know why European counties weren’t contributing to Ukraine.

“Those are legitimate concerns and the new emails don’t shed any new light on that,” Johnson stated. “The President was concerned about whether America’s hard-earned taxpayer dollars should be spent into a country where there’s been proven cases of corruption.”

The Wisconsin lawmaker also pointed how “bizarre” it is that Democrats rushed the impeachment vote yet are now delaying sending the articles to the Senate. This is a move President Trump has continued to slam House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for.

Pelosi gives us the most unfair trial in the history of the U.S. Congress, and now she is crying for fairness in the Senate, and breaking all rules while doing so. She lost Congress once, she will do it again! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2019

The president stands by his statement that the call with his Ukrainian counterpart was “perfect.” He called the Democrats’ case against him “dead,” and also pointed out their poll numbers are “horrendous” ahead of 2020.