Sen. Schumer continues calls for top White House officials to testify in impeachment hearings

Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., watches from his Senate office as the House votes on the articles of impeachment President Donald Trump, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 7:23 AM PT — Tuesday, December 31, 2019

Senate Minority leader Chuck Schumer is renewing calls for top White House officials to testify in the Senate’s impeachment hearings. During a press conference Monday, Schumer cited a New York Times article detailing the White House’s alleged efforts to withhold aid from Ukraine.

“According to this story, there was even a dramatic intervention-style meeting about this in the Oval Office where President Trump’s most senior National Security officials pleaded with him to release the military aid to Ukraine,” Schumer read.

The article alleges White House officials were also concerned Congress would intervene in the president’s plan to withhold the funds.

President Trump has said multiple times that he withheld the aid because he was concerned about corruption in Ukraine and it had nothing to do with digging up dirt on a political adversary. He has continued to call out Democrats for protecting former Vice President Joe Biden as he and his son Hunter face accusations of corruption in the country.

