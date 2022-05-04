Sen. Schumer Battle Cry: Democrats may pack Supreme Court if majority is kept

OAN Newsroom

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) voiced his opposition to the leaked Supreme Court opinion draft on abortion. While speaking on the Senate floor on Tuesday, he condemned the conservative majority on the high court over speculation it could overturn Roe v. Wade.

“The Republican appointed justice reported votes to overturn Roe v. Wade will go down as an abomination,” Schumer stated. “One of the worst, most damning decisions in modern history.”

He then suggested Democrats could try and pack the Supreme Court if they keep control of the upper chamber after the November midterms. Schumer warned expanding the court and appointing more liberal justices is a possibility.

The New York Democrat then made a series of questionable comments. He declared upcoming midterm elections should be a referendum on abortion, which he claimed is the most important issue facing America. This comes despite record-high inflation and a crisis on the southern border.

“The elections this November will have consequences because the rights of 100 million women are now on the ballot,” Schumer stated.

The majority leader said looking ahead, Democrats will prioritize defending abortion on the federal level. Schumer added, he intends for the Senate to hold a vote on legislation that would block states from determining their own abortion laws.

