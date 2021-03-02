Sen. Sanders to force vote on overruling Parliamentarian despite top Dem opposition

OAN Newsroom

The fight in Congress to increase the federal minimum wage has exposed more cracks in the Democrat Party.

On Monday, progressive Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-Vt.) called on lawmakers to “ignore” the Senate Parliamentarian after she ruled the wage hike could not be included in the Democrat stimulus bill. He suggested Democrats had a shot at convincing her to change her stance on the issue.

My own personal view is that the Senate should ignore the parliamentarian’s advice, which is wrong in a number of respects. I am not sure, however, that my view at this point is the majority view in the Democratic Caucus. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) March 2, 2021

“And what I want everybody to understand is what the Parliamentarian is ruling has nothing to do with the merits of a $15 dollar wage, which is absolutely necessary if we’re going to end starvation wages in America,” Sanders stated. “So, we think we got a good shot to win the Parliamentarian’s ruling, can’t guarantee it.”

Meanwhile, the White House and the Senate majority whip said they do not support overruling the Parliamentarian.

Additionally, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) have signaled strong disapproval of the wage hike. Despite the opposition, Sanders vowed to force a vote on overruling the Parliamentarian this week.

