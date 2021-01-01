Sen. Sanders: Dems have votes to pass partisan COVID-19 relief

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 2:50 PM PT – Sunday, January 31, 2021

Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-Vt.) said he believes the proposed COVID-19 relief bill has enough support to pass the Senate.

During an interview on Sunday, Sanders said he cannot imagine any Democrat who doesn’t understand the need to go forward in an aggressive way.

The economic and health crises facing working families today are unprecedented. The Democratic majority must go forward this week with a comprehensive $1.9 trillion emergency COVID bill. If the GOP could use reconciliation to benefit the rich, we can use it to benefit workers. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) January 31, 2021

The Senate has been looking to introduce the bill through budget reconciliation, which only requires a simple majority to pass.

Sanders added he hopes to quickly pass the measure, despite having his own issues with it.

“Look, all of us will have differences of opinions. This is a $1.9 trillion bill, I have differences and concerns about this bill,” Sanders stated. “But at the end of the day, we’re going to support the president of the United States and we’re gonna come forward.”

The upper chamber is preparing to consider the legislation this week.