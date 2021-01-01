Trending

Sen. Sanders: Dems have votes to pass partisan COVID-19 relief

ANAMOSA, IA – JANUARY 03: Sen. Bernie Sanders spoke at town hall at the National Motorcycle Museum on January 3, 2020 in Anamosa, Iowa. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 2:50 PM PT – Sunday, January 31, 2021

Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-Vt.) said he believes the proposed COVID-19 relief bill has enough support to pass the Senate.

During an interview on Sunday, Sanders said he cannot imagine any Democrat who doesn’t understand the need to go forward in an aggressive way.

The Senate has been looking to introduce the bill through budget reconciliation, which only requires a simple majority to pass.

Sanders added he hopes to quickly pass the measure, despite having his own issues with it.

“Look, all of us will have differences of opinions. This is a $1.9 trillion bill, I have differences and concerns about this bill,” Sanders stated. “But at the end of the day, we’re going to support the president of the United States and we’re gonna come forward.”

The upper chamber is preparing to consider the legislation this week.

