Trending

Sen. Sanders: Dems can’t waste time catering to obstructionist GOP

CLEAR LAKE, IA - AUGUST 14: Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks at the Iowa Democratic Wing Ding August 14, 2015 in Clear Lake, Iowa. The Wing Ding is held at the historic Surf Ballroom, where Buddy Holly and Ritchie Valens played their final concert, and featured Democratic presidential candidates Hillary Clinton, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), Martin OÕMalley and Lincoln Chaffee. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

CLEAR LAKE, IA – AUGUST 14: Sen. Bernie Sanders spoke on August 14, 2015 in Clear Lake, Iowa. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 3:40 PM PT – Sunday, April 11, 2021

Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-Vt.) attempted to defend the wide definition of infrastructure in Joe Biden’s proposed plan.

During an interview on Saturday, Sanders described infrastructure not as just bricks and mortar, but human infrastructure as well. He said this is why it’s fair for the $2.3 trillion package to include solutions for affordable housing, climate change and prescription drug prices.

The senator also targeted Republicans, who are unlikely to support the plan.

“They live in their world, and their world will be trying to obstruct as much as possible what Biden, many of us in the Congress are trying to do,” Sanders stated.

As the chair of the Senate Budget Committee, Sanders gave the green light to use the filibuster-proof budget reconciliation process to force through the infrastructure measure without bipartisan support.

MORE NEWS: Powell: Biden A ‘Demented Pervert,’ Leads Weakest Admin. Ever

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE