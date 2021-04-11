Sen. Sanders: Dems can’t waste time catering to obstructionist GOP

OAN Newsroom

April 11, 2021

Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-Vt.) attempted to defend the wide definition of infrastructure in Joe Biden’s proposed plan.

During an interview on Saturday, Sanders described infrastructure not as just bricks and mortar, but human infrastructure as well. He said this is why it’s fair for the $2.3 trillion package to include solutions for affordable housing, climate change and prescription drug prices.

We need to broaden our definition of infrastructure. It is, of course, bricks and mortar. But it is also human infrastructure. Now is the time to create millions of jobs addressing the needs of the working class. It is good policy and good politics. pic.twitter.com/eNaAshZT2l — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) April 10, 2021

The senator also targeted Republicans, who are unlikely to support the plan.

“They live in their world, and their world will be trying to obstruct as much as possible what Biden, many of us in the Congress are trying to do,” Sanders stated.

As the chair of the Senate Budget Committee, Sanders gave the green light to use the filibuster-proof budget reconciliation process to force through the infrastructure measure without bipartisan support.