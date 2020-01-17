Sen. Sanders admits impeachment trial may hurt his presidential campaign

OAN Newsroom

2020 Democrat hopeful Bernie Sanders recently admitted the impeachment trial is going to negatively affect his presidential campaign. While talking to reporters in Washington on Thursday, the Vermont senator said the trial may take several weeks, which he would rather spend campaigning in Iowa and New Hampshire to win the Democrat Party nomination.

Sen. Sanders said he will have to do his job as U.S. senator instead. Despite losing the valuable time, he suggested the Senate should call new impeachment witnesses to testify.

“I would hope that Sen. (Mitch) McConnell allows us to have a full and fair trial,’ he stated. “When you have a trial you hear from witnesses, that’s what we do in the United States, and I hope McConnell will allow those witnesses to testify and give us their version of what happened.”

Political experts as well as several lawmaker have said the impeachment trial gives an unfair advantage to Democrat candidates who are not U.S. senators, such as Joe Biden and Pete Buttigieg.