Sen. Rubio speaks out on unidentified flying objects spotted over U.S. military installations

Ranking member Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) questions witnesses during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill on February 23, 2021 in Washington, DC. - The hearing focused on the 2020 cyberattack that resulted in a series of data breaches within several agencies and departments in the US federal government. (Photo by Drew Angerer / POOL / AFP) (Photo by DREW ANGERER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

UPDATED 7:20 PM PT – Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) spoke out on the urgency to identify unexplained flying objects, which have been spotted over U.S. military installations. In an interview on Tuesday, Rubio said the unidentified objects seen flying over sensitive military facilities were not American and nobody knows who they belong to.

Rubio said he does not know if extraterrestrial life forms could be behind the objects, but suggested another source could be foreign powers.

“I don’t know if there are aliens,  I don’t know if they’ve ever visited here,” Rubio stated. “You know, when you talk about that stuff, everybody gets stigmatized about it. Nobody wants to sound weird. My thing is very simple: We don’t know what that stuff is that is flying over the top of our installations, let’s find out. Maybe it’s another country and that would be bad news, too.”

Meanwhile, the Pentagon is expected to release a report on UFOs later in 2021.

