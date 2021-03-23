Sen. Rubio speaks out on unidentified flying objects spotted over U.S. military installations

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:20 PM PT – Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) spoke out on the urgency to identify unexplained flying objects, which have been spotted over U.S. military installations. In an interview on Tuesday, Rubio said the unidentified objects seen flying over sensitive military facilities were not American and nobody knows who they belong to.

Rubio said he does not know if extraterrestrial life forms could be behind the objects, but suggested another source could be foreign powers.

During a recent encounter at the airport, a reporter took the opportunity to ask Senator Rubio about the #UAP / #UFO issue. Rubio is right. Something's going on, and getting to the bottom of it is the "logical" step: https://t.co/T19HByswLL — Christopher K. Mellon (@ChristopherKMe4) March 23, 2021

“I don’t know if there are aliens, I don’t know if they’ve ever visited here,” Rubio stated. “You know, when you talk about that stuff, everybody gets stigmatized about it. Nobody wants to sound weird. My thing is very simple: We don’t know what that stuff is that is flying over the top of our installations, let’s find out. Maybe it’s another country and that would be bad news, too.”

Upcoming Pentagon report will detail 'difficult to explain' UFO sightings https://t.co/LvqJh2WxH8 pic.twitter.com/6Me2tzt98Q — New York Post (@nypost) March 22, 2021

Meanwhile, the Pentagon is expected to release a report on UFOs later in 2021.