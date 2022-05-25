Sen. Rubio says the issue is not the firearm, but the lunatic in regards to school shootings

OAN NEWSROOM

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) said gun control legislation is not the solution to stop mass school shootings. While speaking on Capitol Hill Wednesday in the wake of the Texas school shooting, the Republican said the issue is not the firearm, but it’s the “deranged lunatic” instead.

The Florida lawmaker then said Congress needs to pass proposals that make a difference. Rubio was referring to the Luke and Alex School Safety Act, which he and two other senators introduced in March to improve school security.

The horrific tragedy in Texas should spur Congress to act on proposals that can pass & actually make a difference like our bipartisan Luke & Alex School Safety Act #SafeSchoolsForAll https://t.co/3dFvTOfy9y https://t.co/fk1HrwoxJ8 — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) May 25, 2022

“These are not people that from one day to the next decide I’m gonna go do this,” Rubio asserted. “There are indicators ahead of time. That’s why the School Safety Act is so important. It creates what is a clearinghouse that provides best practices and allows people to understand what are the pathologies, what are the things that you look for before before this happens?”

The School Safety Act would include threat prevention, preparedness, protection, incident response and recovery. So far, the measure has only passed the Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs.

