Trending

Sen. Rubio: Looking forward to letter from Delta condemning Chinese genocide

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 16: Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) speaks during a Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Border Security and Immigration hearing on Capitol Hill on December 16, 2020 in Washington, DC. The hearing was held to examine Hong Kong's pro-democracy movement through United States refugee policy. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – DECEMBER 16: Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) spoke during a Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Border Security and Immigration hearing on Capitol Hill on December 16, 2020 in Washington, D.C.  (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 12:00 PM PT – Thursday, April 1, 2021

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) blasted Delta Airlines and other so-called “woke corporations” after they came out against election integrity laws in Georgia.

In a video posted to his Twitter on Thursday, the Florida senator noted Delta Airlines is business partners with the Chinese Communist Party.

This is the same party, he said, committing genocide against Uyghur Muslims.

Rubio went on to say he is looking forward to a letter from Delta’s CEO saying “genocide does not reflect the values of Delta Airlines,” a move that won’t come from Delta or any other company doing business with China.

“They’re woke corporate hypocrites. They make billions of dollars in a country that doesn’t even have elections,” Rubio stated. “They make billions of dollars working with a country that has no respect for anyone or anything, they don’t say a word about it.”

His comments came after Delta’s CEO told employees that Georgia’s proposed election integrity laws are “unacceptable,” and that they don’t match Delta’s values.

Several Georgia-based companies appear to be caving to the cancel culture movement in the wake of the newly passed election laws.

MORE NEWS: Texas Senate Approves New Voting Bill

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE