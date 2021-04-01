Sen. Rubio: Looking forward to letter from Delta condemning Chinese genocide

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:00 PM PT – Thursday, April 1, 2021

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) blasted Delta Airlines and other so-called “woke corporations” after they came out against election integrity laws in Georgia.

In a video posted to his Twitter on Thursday, the Florida senator noted Delta Airlines is business partners with the Chinese Communist Party.

Dear @Delta: You are business partners with the Communist Party of #China When can we expect your letter saying that their ongoing genocide in #Xinjiang is "unacceptable and does not match Delta’s values"??? #WokeCorporateHypocrites — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) April 1, 2021

This is the same party, he said, committing genocide against Uyghur Muslims.

Rubio went on to say he is looking forward to a letter from Delta’s CEO saying “genocide does not reflect the values of Delta Airlines,” a move that won’t come from Delta or any other company doing business with China.

“They’re woke corporate hypocrites. They make billions of dollars in a country that doesn’t even have elections,” Rubio stated. “They make billions of dollars working with a country that has no respect for anyone or anything, they don’t say a word about it.”

His comments came after Delta’s CEO told employees that Georgia’s proposed election integrity laws are “unacceptable,” and that they don’t match Delta’s values.

Several Georgia-based companies appear to be caving to the cancel culture movement in the wake of the newly passed election laws.

