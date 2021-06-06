Sen. Roy Blunt urges Pres. Trump to ‘get focused’ on midterm elections

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 2:46 PM PT – Sunday, June 6, 2021

GOP Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) is urging President Donald Trump to ramp up his efforts to help elect more Republicans in the 2022 midterms. During an interview on Sunday, Blunt says Trump is an incredibly popular figure in the Republican Party and he would like to see him focus on the 2022 elections.

He also said their are plenty of issues besides the elections process that Republicans can speak about. The Missouri senator estimated Trump could be “incredibly helpful” to the GOP’s efforts to take back the House and Senate.

Blunt said, “there are a lot of things to talk about. I think 2022 has great potential to be an important and good year for Republicans.” He stressed how popular Trump is and if he focused in on 2022 and the differences in the two political parties, it would give the GOP a big advantage.