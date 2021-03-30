Trending

Sen. Rick Scott says Dems ‘want no restrictions on voter fraud’

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 22: U.S. Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) speaks to members of the media outside the Senate chamber during the Senate impeachment trial against President Donald Trump at the U.S. Capitol January 22, 2020 in Washington, DC. The House impeachment managers are presenting their case to senators on the second full day of the trial. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 22: Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) spoke to members of the media at the U.S. Capitol on January 22, 2020 in Washington, D.C. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 1:40 PM PT – Tuesday, March 30, 2021

National Republican Senatorial Committee Chairman Rick Scott (R-Fla.) said Democrats “want no restrictions on voter fraud.”

In a video released on Monday, Scott said Republicans want “zero voter fraud,” adding that fraud dilutes the power American voices have at the ballot box.

The lawmaker also contended Republicans want “truth and honesty” when it comes to elections, while Democrats “favor lies and deception.”

The Florida senator called out Democrats for propagating a “big lie” that efforts to abolish voter fraud and irregularities are racist.

“They want a system that makes it easy to commit fraud and if you disagree with them, they accuse you of being against civil rights, suppressing votes and being racist. It’s an outrageous big lie,” Scott stated. “Yet many Republicans get intimidated by this cynical dishonest tactic. After all, who wants to be called a racist. You get banned from social media and even lose your job. Wanting zero fraud is not racist.”

Scott also urged Americans not to be intimidated by Democrats’ “deceitful nonsense.”

MORE NEWS: W.Va. Sen. Manchin Targeted By Radical Group On D.C. Statehood Bill

TOPICS:
SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE