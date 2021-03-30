Sen. Rick Scott says Dems ‘want no restrictions on voter fraud’

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 1:40 PM PT – Tuesday, March 30, 2021

National Republican Senatorial Committee Chairman Rick Scott (R-Fla.) said Democrats “want no restrictions on voter fraud.”

In a video released on Monday, Scott said Republicans want “zero voter fraud,” adding that fraud dilutes the power American voices have at the ballot box.

The Republican Party’s goal is maximum participation and zero fraud. Period. Not “some” fraud, but ZERO fraud. We will push to eliminate all voter fraud and we will no longer be intimidated by the Democrats playing the race card with their BIG LIE. https://t.co/7jAeRGFScY pic.twitter.com/KXAd6Y4SQw — Senate Republicans (@NRSC) March 30, 2021

The lawmaker also contended Republicans want “truth and honesty” when it comes to elections, while Democrats “favor lies and deception.”

The Florida senator called out Democrats for propagating a “big lie” that efforts to abolish voter fraud and irregularities are racist.

“They want a system that makes it easy to commit fraud and if you disagree with them, they accuse you of being against civil rights, suppressing votes and being racist. It’s an outrageous big lie,” Scott stated. “Yet many Republicans get intimidated by this cynical dishonest tactic. After all, who wants to be called a racist. You get banned from social media and even lose your job. Wanting zero fraud is not racist.”

Scott also urged Americans not to be intimidated by Democrats’ “deceitful nonsense.”