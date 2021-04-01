Trending

Sen. Rick Scott makes fundraising stop in Iowa

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) spoke to the media before the weekly Senate Republican lunch on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., November 10, 2020. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 9:03 AM PT – Thursday, April 1, 2021

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) is slated to make an appearance in Iowa, in a move many suspect is setting him up for a 2024 presidential run.

Reports said the senator is slated to host a reception on Thursday, in a fundraising effort for the Republican Party. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) is up for reelection, but has yet to announce if he plans to run. However, Scott said he thinks he will.

Several Republicans have been swinging through the state, as it holds the first caucuses in the nation.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke at the West Side Conservative Club, Friday, March 26, 2021, in Urbandale, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

 

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who some have said is laying the groundwork for a possible presidential run, also made a campaign-style stop in Iowa earlier this week.

