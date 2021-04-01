Sen. Rick Scott makes fundraising stop in Iowa

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 9:03 AM PT – Thursday, April 1, 2021

Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) is slated to make an appearance in Iowa, in a move many suspect is setting him up for a 2024 presidential run.

Reports said the senator is slated to host a reception on Thursday, in a fundraising effort for the Republican Party. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) is up for reelection, but has yet to announce if he plans to run. However, Scott said he thinks he will.

Excited to be in Iowa today! Senator Grassley is a great Senator and colleague. He cares for the people of Iowa and Americans across the country. I am confident he will make the best decision for his family and his state. https://t.co/WRBW70MDn8 — Rick Scott (@ScottforFlorida) April 1, 2021

Several Republicans have been swinging through the state, as it holds the first caucuses in the nation.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who some have said is laying the groundwork for a possible presidential run, also made a campaign-style stop in Iowa earlier this week.