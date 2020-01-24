Sen. Rick Scott: Democrats are skipping over Joe Biden’s shady business in Ukraine

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 6:00 PM PT — Friday, January 24, 2020

Florida Sen. Rick Scott took a hit at Democrat lawmakers during day three of the Senate impeachment trial. On Thursday, Scott called out House impeachment manager Adam Schiff for trying to keep President Trump from being reelected. He emphasized that Schiff doesn’t trust American voters.

The lawmaker went on to say Schiff and his colleagues’ arguments were completely flawed. Scott also pointed out the hypocrisy of Democrats portraying Joe Biden as someone who could do no wrong while presenting President Trump as a criminal.

“It didn’t matter that his son had a job at Burisma. Didn’t matter that he had, you know, got the prosecutor he had no control over removed. Joe Biden did the right thing. But Donald Trump, even though there’s no evidence, had to be sinister to get rid of an ambassador he had a right to get rid of.” – Rick Scott, U.S. Senator (FLA.)

GOP Sen. Rick Scott on the impeachment managers' arguments: "I don't believe anything they've said so far is impeachable." https://t.co/loj1yQpaew pic.twitter.com/fafZByrPDQ — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 25, 2020

He went on to say the House managers’ arguments are nothing the Senate hasn’t heard before. The lawmaker added every time they hear Democrats’ position, it’s like “Groundhog Day all over again.”