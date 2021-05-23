Sen. Rand Paul says he won’t get the vaccine

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 4:19 PM PT – Sunday, May 23, 2021

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) has announced he will not be getting vaccinated because he believes he has natural immunity due to testing positive for COVID-19 last year.

In an interview over the weekend, the doctor and senator said he is abstaining from vaccination until he sees hard evidence that immunity from the vaccine is superior to natural immunity.

Paul has been a strong critic of COVID-19 restrictions and mask mandates throughout the pandemic. He maintains that in a free society each individual assumes their own risk and that an unvaccinated person poses no risk to the vaccinated.

The senator’s comments come as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are trying to push through a decline in vaccine demand and as the potential for vaccine passports spark nationwide debate.

Dr. Fauci claims the NIH “never” funded 'gain of function research (the creation of superviruses). This document obtained through the freedom of information act shows that the NIH in 2014 stopped 19 ‘gain-of-function’ experiments… https://t.co/uRNqzQsUE6 — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) May 18, 2021

Sen. Paul has consistently held Dr. Anthony Fauci accountable for his response to the coronavirus outbreak and continues to. Earlier this week, he criticized Fauci for playing politics and misleading people solely for the optics. Paul said Fauci is continuing to dictate everything U.S. citizens do based on conjecture rather than science.

