UPDATED 7:02 PM PT – Monday, August 8, 2022

Ohio Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) told One America News that his report on Chinese infiltration of the federal reserve is a much needed wake-up call for an institution. Portman said it is critical to the financial functioning of the US. One America’s John Hines has more from Capitol Hill.

