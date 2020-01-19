Sen. Perdue cites Parnas’ credibility, dismisses calling him as impeachment witness

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:47 AM PT — Sunday, January 19, 2020

GOP Sen. David Perdue called Rudy Giuliani’s former associate Lev Parnas a “distraction” and appeared to oppose having him testify in the impeachment trial. On Sunday, Perdue suggested Parnas only has secondhand information and pointed out he has been indicted on campaign finance charges.

He joined his colleagues, who are casting doubt on Parnas’ credibility. They said the businessman lacks material evidence relevant to impeachment and added he was never close to the president at any point.

Perdue also defended the president’s call with his Ukrainian counterpart.

“The President of the United States is responsible for rooting out corruption. We’re giving money to a country that we are afraid is going to the wrong people for the wrong reasons. He is asking for help to root out this corruption. He asked President Zelensky to actually talk to the attorney general about it. You can characterize that as talking about a political opponent, (but) what hes talking about is an American citizen that was potentially involved in corruption.” – David Perdue, U.S. Senator (R-Ga.)

The senator said he would prefer to see the impeachment articles dismissed outright and called the House’s inquiry an “illegitimate process.”

Meanwhile, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said he is not concerned that Parnas has a criminal record. Earlier on Sunday, Schiff claimed many people in President Trump’s circle end up indicted. He also dismissed that Parnas’ criminal history creates questions on his credibility as a potential impeachment witness.

The chairman stopped short of giving a definite answer on just how much the House would rely on Parnas’ testimony. He said it would be impossible to tell, since the Senate has not granted the House’s request to include witnesses and evidence in the upcoming trial.

“These are people that do have information about the president’s misconduct,” stated Schiff. “We can’t really make a determination on which witnesses we’ll call in the absence of knowing whether the Senate will allow any at all.”

He went on to say that the Senate has an obligation to conduct a fair trial, which includes letting the House add witnesses and evidence to their argument.