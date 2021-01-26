Sen Paul: Trump impeachment trial is dead on arrival

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 4:00 PM PT – Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) said the Trump impeachment trial is “dead on arrival’ as 45 senators voted that it is unconstitutional.

A motion brought by Paul failed 55-45 on Tuesday after five Republican senators voted with Democrats. These senators included Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) and Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.).

The Senate just voted 55-45 to reject Sen. Paul's argument that the impeachment trial of former President Trump is unconstitutional. Republicans joining Democrats were: Collins, Murkowski, Romney, Toomey, Sasse — Luke Broadwater ☀️ (@lukebroadwater) January 26, 2021

Paul introduced the resolution in an effort to challenge the impeachment as unconstitutional, saying you cannot impeach a non-sitting president. He called the trial a “kangaroo court” and slammed the Democrat majority for wasting time on a sham impeachment

“Instead of doing the nation’s work with their new majorities in the House, the Senate and the executive branch, Democrats are wasting the nation’s time on a partisan vendetta against a man no longer in office,” Paul stated, “It’s almost as if they have no ability to exist except in opposition to Donald Trump. Without him as their boogie man, they might have to legislate and to actually convince Americans that their policy prescriptions are the right ones.”

In a tweet, Paul said the group who voted in favor of his resolution is more than enough to acquit President Trump as at least 17 Republicans would have to vote with Democrats to convict.

The Senate just voted on my constitutional point of order. 45 Senators agreed that this sham of a “trial” is unconstitutional. That is more than will be needed to acquit and to eventually end this partisan impeachment process. This “trial” is dead on arrival in the Senate. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) January 26, 2021

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) voted in favor of Paul’s motion.

