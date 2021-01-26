Trending

Sen Paul: Trump impeachment trial is dead on arrival

In this image from video, Sen. Rand Paul, (R-Ky.), made a motion that the impeachment trial against President Donald Trump is unconstitutional in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021. (Senate Television via AP)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 4:00 PM PT – Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) said the Trump impeachment trial is “dead on arrival’ as 45 senators voted that it is unconstitutional.

A motion brought by Paul failed 55-45 on Tuesday after five Republican senators voted with Democrats. These senators included Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine), Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) and Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.).

Paul introduced the resolution in an effort to challenge the impeachment as unconstitutional, saying you cannot impeach a non-sitting president. He called the trial a “kangaroo court” and slammed the Democrat majority for wasting time on a sham impeachment

“Instead of doing the nation’s work with their new majorities in the House, the Senate and the executive branch, Democrats are wasting the nation’s time on a partisan vendetta against a man no longer in office,” Paul stated, “It’s almost as if they have no ability to exist except in opposition to Donald Trump. Without him as their boogie man, they might have to legislate and to actually convince Americans that their policy prescriptions are the right ones.”

In a tweet, Paul said the group who voted in favor of his resolution is more than enough to acquit President Trump as at least 17 Republicans would have to vote with Democrats to convict.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) voted in favor of Paul’s motion.

