Sen. Paul condemns Coca-Cola over opposition to new Ga. voting laws

UPDATED 6:55 AM PT – Sunday, April 4, 2021

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) is condemning Coca-Cola over it’s opposition to new election laws in Georgia.

In an interview on Friday, Paul said Coca-Cola wants to make Americans feel like race is a predominant thing in everyone’s life, and make white people feel guilty or evil.

If you think voter ID is racist, but a vaccine passport is just fine, you need some serious help thinking through public policy. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 30, 2021

“Here’s the thing, Coca-Cola is now telling people to apologize for being white, apologize for being arrogant, apologize for all these things, supposedly, that white people are doing, and that’s a very racist sort of philosophy,” Paul said. “It’s this woke sort of critical race theory. But it’s now infected a publicly-traded company.”

Paul urged Americans to stay away from corporations like Coca-Cola.

The senator also blasted the left for suggesting election reform efforts are racist. He pointed out the new laws aim to make it easier to vote, while making it harder to cheat.