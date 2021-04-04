Trending

Sen. Paul condemns Coca-Cola over opposition to new Ga. voting laws

ATKINS, IA - APRIL 25: Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) speaks to guests at a campaign event at Bloomsbury Farm on April 25, 2015 in Atkins, Iowa. Paul is seeking the 2016 Republican presidential nomination. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 6:55 AM PT – Sunday, April 4, 2021

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) is condemning Coca-Cola over it’s opposition to new election laws in Georgia.

In an interview on Friday, Paul said Coca-Cola wants to make Americans feel like race is a predominant thing in everyone’s life, and make white people feel guilty or evil.

“Here’s the thing, Coca-Cola is now telling people to apologize for being white, apologize for being arrogant, apologize for all these things, supposedly, that white people are doing, and that’s a very racist sort of philosophy,” Paul said. “It’s this woke sort of critical race theory. But it’s now infected a publicly-traded company.”

Paul urged Americans to stay away from corporations like Coca-Cola.

SAN FRANCISCO - JANUARY 16: Bottles of Coca-Cola are seen on the shelf at Tower Market January 16, 2004 in San Francisco, California. Coca-Cola is being investigated by U.S. regulators over allegations raised by a former employee that it had inflated its earnings. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The senator also blasted the left for suggesting election reform efforts are racist. He pointed out the new laws aim to make it easier to vote, while making it harder to cheat.

