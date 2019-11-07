Sen. Paul blocks Senate resolution backing whistleblower protection

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 7:10 AM PT — Thursday, November 7, 2019

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) blocked a resolution to keep the identity of the secret. The resolution was introduced by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Sen. Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii). It would have protected whistleblowers from retaliation.

Paul accused Democrats of “selective outrage,” adding, they are determined on removing the president from office. The Kentucky lawmaker is now proposing his own legislation, which would let President Trump face his accuser.

One America’s John Hines caught up with Sen. Paul and has this from Washington.