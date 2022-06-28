Sen. McConnell: We will be very picky with Biden appointments

OAN NEWSROOM

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) gave the US Supreme Court an ‘A’ grade in effectiveness and the Biden administration an ‘F’ for far-left. While speaking at a rotary club in Florence, Kentucky on Monday, he praised recent decisions in the Supreme Court that bolstered the Second Amendment and stripped federal protections created by Roe v. Wade. McConnell claimed the Dobbs decision on abortion was the correct decision because it takes away the power to legislate the issue from a deeply divided Congress.

“In the Senate, most things require 60 votes, not just 51,” he noted. “Neither side of this issue has come anywhere close to having 60 votes, so I think this is likely to all be litigated out in the various states around the country through the democratic process.”

Meanwhile, McConnell stressed President Joe Biden has turned the executive branch into a far left playground. He pointed out Biden has never been a moderate, but claimed to be because he was running against Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-Vt.) for the Democrat presidential nomination.

Since taking office, McConnell said Biden has shown his true colors. The GOP lawmaker vowed to stop him from further tilting America to the left when Republicans take back the Senate.

“So, if I’m majority leader, we’ll be really picky on appointments,” said McConnell. “There’s 12,000 executive branch appointments that come to us. They’re not all as important as the Supreme Court, but many of them are quite important. They have to be confirmed by the Senate.”

McConnell went on to say there’s still a chance for Biden to come back to the center if the predicted red wave crashes down in November. He then pointed out, Bill Clinton pulled back his sweeping agenda after the 1994 mid-term elections.

In the meantime, McConnell asserted he will continue trying to center the Biden administration. Additionally, the Senate Minority Leader said he will compromise with Democrats on several issues like he did with raising the debt ceiling, infrastructure and gun control. However, he said the fate of America is up to the American people who will be giving Biden his ultimate midterm report card this November.