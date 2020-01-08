Sen. McConnell: We must remain vigilant in the face of serious threats by Tehran

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:57 PM PT — Wednesday, January 8, 2020

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is saying the U.S. must remain vigilant in the face of serious threats posed by Tehran and the Islamic Republic’s recent attacks on bases in Iraq.

On Wednesday, McConnell said these strikes demonstrate the significant progress Iran has made in building a ballistic missile force. He also pointed out one of the primary shortcomings of former President Obama’s deal with the nation, which was the absence of constraints on Iran’s ballistic missile program.

McConnell emphasized the U.S. government’s capacity, not only to respond, but also to exhibit restraint.

“As a superpower, we have the capacity to exercise restraint and to respond at a time and place of our choosing, if need be. I believe the president wants to avoid conflict or needless loss of life, but is rightly prepared to protect American lives and interests. I hope Iran’s leaders do not miscalculate by questioning our collective will and launching further attacks.”

– Mitch McConnell, U.S. Senate Majority Leader

I agree with @POTUS: The United States does not seek conflict but is prepared to protect American lives and interests. Iran should not question our collective will by launching further attacks. My full remarks: pic.twitter.com/UyRgnDxGiS — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) January 8, 2020

McConnell added he hopes our congressional delegations do not give Iran a reason to question America’s will.