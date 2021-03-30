Sen. McConnell urges Republican men to get vaccinated

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 12:40 PM PT – Tuesday, March 30, 2021

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) continued his push for COVID-19 vaccinations in order to reach herd immunity in the U.S.

During an appearance at a vaccine distribution center in Shepherdsville, Kentucky, McConnell urged constituents to get vaccinated and still wear masks.

This came as COVID-19 cases begin to surge again in the U.S.

The GOP leader cited recent reports of vaccine hesitancy among Republican male voters, and used his own experience getting a vaccine as a reason to not avoid inoculation.

Just received the safe, effective COVID vaccine following continuity-of-government protocols. Vaccines are how we beat this virus. Now back to continue fighting for a rescue package including a lot more money for distribution so more Americans can receive it as fast as possible. pic.twitter.com/kSBhI3EzzM — Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) December 18, 2020

“I read a story the other day that for some reason, Republican men seem to be the largest group left that had some resistance to taking the vaccine. I’m a Republican man. As soon as I was eligible to take the vaccine, I did it,” McConnell stated. “I would encourage everyone to do that regardless of age, so that we can get to herd immunity and get this in the rearview mirror.”

McConnell also cited stats regarding the effectiveness of coronavirus vaccines. He explained the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine are 90 percent effective, and the Johnson & Johnson shot is at 70 percent. He compared them to the flu shot, which cited as only 50 percent effective.