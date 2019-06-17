Trending

Sen. McConnell to introduce bill to fund humanitarian border aid

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 10:35 AM PT — Monday, June 17, 2019

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is introducing a freestanding bill to tackle the humanitarian crisis at the border head-on.

During an interview Monday, he said Mexico is doing more to help the border crisis than Democrats. The Kentucky lawmaker plans to introduce his bill next week to commit about $5 billion to solve humanitarian issues at the southern border.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., joined at left by Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., speaks to reporters following a weekly GOP policy conference, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, June 11, 2019. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

McConnell said this is not border wall funding, but specifically to take on issues like the lack of border security resources. He has continuously challenged Democrats to take action, and recently gave remarks about it on the Senate floor.

“When will our Democratic colleagues get serious about this?” asked the Senate majority leader. “I think the entire country is hoping that Democrats remember their job is governing, not resisting.”

McConnell also said Democrats suffer from “Trump derangement syndrome,” which he said makes them “reflexively” oppose anything the president supports.

