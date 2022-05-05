Sen. McConnell: Supreme Court leak source should be prosecuted

OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 11:14 AM PT – Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said the individual who leaked the Supreme Court draft opinion on abortion should be prosecuted. While addressing the Senate Tuesday, the Kentuckian lambasted the historic oath break performed in order to divulge the draft to the public.

McConnell pointed to both the leak and the protests it sparked as examples of the far-left’s willingness to break rules they find inconvenient and intimidate political opponents.

“The radical left immediately rallied around the toxic stunt,” said McConnell. “The cheerleaders for partisan court packing applauded what they suggested was the work of, quote, a brave clerk making a last ditch Hail Mary attempt to cause a political firestorm and cause the court to reconsider.”

McConnell stated that no Supreme Court draft has ever been leaked while the high court has been actively deciding a case. The congressional veteran claimed the source of the leak knew exactly what kind of reaction the move would evoke. He also chastised his Democrat colleagues for supporting threats to a hallowed institution.

“Right on cue, top Democrats began publishing wild statements about what the court might decide, packed with using unhinged rhetoric that could easily incite, light a match,” continued the top Republican.

The minority leader asserted the leak’s attempts to strip the judicial branch of impartiality and hold the high court accountable to mob rule. McConnell called for a full investigation into whomever leaked the documents while assuring justices that some law makers still have respect for their role in the American system.

“I’m certain the Chief Justice will seek to get to the bottom of this,” he stated. “If a crime was committed, the Department of Justice must pursue it completely. So listen, I want all nine justices to know there are still principled senators who have their backs, no matter what.”

A House GOP panel has sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland, calling for a probe in the Supreme Court breach. They are requesting a report on the matter by May 10.