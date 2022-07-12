Sen. McConnell slams Democrats over reconciliation bill push

OAN NEWSROOM

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) said it’s as if Democrats are trying to make “absolutely sure” the nation falls into a recession. In a Senate floor speech Monday, the Kentucky lawmaker accused Democrats of wanting to redesign the economy along purely partisan lines through reconciliation.

McConnell also called out Democrats for seeking to raise taxes on “pass through” firms, which he asserted comprises 95 percent of all American businesses and three-quarters of small employers. The top Republican contended that Democrats are floating “ruinous policies” when the country is already on the brink of a recession.

“Democrats created a runaway inflationary tax hike with their reckless spending last year, 2021, and now they want to come after the American people a second time with a huge, new tax hike,” he stated. “In other words, Democrats have already picked the American people’s pocket once and now their solution is to pick your pockets a second time. First, with inflation and now with tax hikes.”

McConnell also warned Democrats passing partisan tax hikes would “paralyze” the Senate putting bipartisan proposals on China and other issues in jeopardy.